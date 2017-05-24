RECALL: More Than 25,000 Graco Car Seats

May 24, 2017 10:48 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, Graco, Graco baby, Graco car seat, Graco recall

According to abcnews.com

Graco Children’s Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats with model numbers 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and have a code of 2014/06 on a tag that’s on the webbing.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem.  Graco traced the problem to a single batch of webbing.

Graco says in documents that it will notify owners and dealers will provide a replacement harness free of charge. The recall is expected to start on July 17.

CLICK HERE to visit the official Graco product recall website.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
Pledge For Pets
LaureLive

Listen Live