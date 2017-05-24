People Are Now Drinking Lattes Out Of Avocados

Somethings just belong together. Like peanut butter and jelly, french fries and ketchup, hot chocolate and marshmallows… Avocados and Coffee?

Say hello to the Avolattte.

What started as a joke by a barista in Australia has caught on around the world. The original post has inspired many other baristas to try their hand at combining a latte with an avocado.

While others couldn’t bring themselves to support this new concoction. What do you think? Will you be stopping by your local cafe for an Avolatte?

Watch the video above for more.