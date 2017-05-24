Norah Jones Honors Chris Cornell with Performance of ‘Black Hole Sun’

"Thanks for giving us a lot of love. We love you." May 24, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Chris Cornell, Norah Jones, Soundgarden

By Robyn Collins

Norah Jones paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell, by performing Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” during a performance at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Tuesday (May 22). The concert was at the same venue Cornell played his final show.

Related: Chris Cornell Burial Details Emerge, Former Bandmates Comment about Late Frontman

Jones said, “Everybody needs a little love, right?” She appeared to address Cornell: “Thanks for giving us a lot of love. We love you.” Then, she performed a passionate, melancholy version of Soundgarden’s signature song.

Cornell committed suicide last week in a Detroit hotel room. He was 52. The singer’s wife and attorney believe the anti-anxiety drug Ativan may have contributed to his tragedy.

A funeral service will be held for Cornell on Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
Pledge For Pets
LaureLive

Listen Live