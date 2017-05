It almost sounds too good, for Major League to have a major comeback right? Well it seems like it is actually more possible than it sounds.

According to Charlie Sheen.

Sheen states that everything is in order – ORIGINAL cast, script, and director – the only thing he needs? Money.

Charlie Sheen Says Original Cast All Coming Back For 'Major League III' (VIDEO) https://t.co/xCgreKp1vi — TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2017

As long as that comes through, it looks like the team might be getting back together.

Read more here.