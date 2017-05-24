“Cash Me Ousside” Girl From Dr. Phil Is Going On Tour – Here’s Her Backstage Demands

Yeah – you read the headline correctly.

Danielle Bregoli, made famous as the brat from Dr. Phil who challenged an audience member to “cash” her “ousside – how bow dah?” is taking her act on tour.

(In case you have no clue what I’m talking about):

The tour will consist of a 3-part act:

First, she’ll lip-sync and rap to her favorite songs. There also may be cameos.

Next, she’ll do a Q&A, which seems risky because she was made famous over how defensive she is.

Finally, audience members will be invited on stage to be roasted by the 14-year-old.

But… that’s not all. Her backstage demands are silly.

According to brobible.com, she requires:

a $750 per diem, she must have a 50″ TV with a DVD player and Netflix so she can watch Paris Hilton in “House of Wax”

3 fidget spinners

5 white tank tops (NO HANES BRAND!)

4 Domino’s pizzas

and 1 fruit platter (BUT NO PINEAPPLE!)

Her demands aren’t ~that~ outlandish, but, still. Who needs 3 fidget spinners?

We’re also pretty curious what a ticket to her “show” will run… $20? $10? Do they pay you to come?