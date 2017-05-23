This Weekend: The Walleye Festival In Port Clinton!

With the summer breeze coming in strong, this weekend might be the perfect getaway. And we’ve got an idea for you: The Walleye Festival!

The 37th Annual Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival is happening from Thursday May 25th through Monday May 29th. The event is at Waterworks Park on Lake Erie in Port Clinton.

Kick-off summer at the annual @MainStPC Walleye Festival on the shores of beautiful #LakeErie, May 25-29! https://t.co/rEXoMklQDV pic.twitter.com/1w0ugzpIMy — Shores & Islands (@ShoresIslandsOH) May 19, 2017

The Walleye Festival describes itself as “an array of free live concerts, Kids Fishing Derby, Grande Parade, educational programs and activities, Walleye 5K Run & Walk, carnival rides, and more than 130 vendors from around the nation, help make this event one of Ohio’s premier outdoor weekend celebrations.”

Check out the calendar of events below and more details at the website!