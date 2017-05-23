This Weekend: The Walleye Festival In Port Clinton!

May 23, 2017
With the summer breeze coming in strong, this weekend might be the perfect getaway. And we’ve got an idea for you: The Walleye Festival!

The 37th Annual Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival is happening from Thursday May 25th through Monday May 29th. The event is at Waterworks Park on Lake Erie in Port Clinton.

The Walleye Festival describes itself as “an array of free live concerts, Kids Fishing Derby, Grande Parade, educational programs and activities, Walleye 5K Run & Walk, carnival rides, and more than 130 vendors from around the nation, help make this event one of Ohio’s premier outdoor weekend celebrations.”

Check out the calendar of events below and more details at the website!

 

 

 

