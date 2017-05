Not sure if someone behind the NBA’s Twitter account made a grave mistake on Sunday night, or it’s just another tongue-in-cheek Twitter practice.

Either way, this tweet got the internet all in a tizzy:

Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle sat courtside in Cleveland on Sunday night for the Cavs/Celtics game 3.

After that tweet was sent out, it became widely inexcusable, tongue-in-cheek or not.