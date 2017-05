Some good news today coming out of Dallas, Texas. Jesus Gonzalez has been working as a janitor at University Park Elementary School for over twenty-five years.

When the school found out that his home (which is on school property) was being torn down, they started a GoFundMe campaign.

University Park janitor gifted $53K for new home https://t.co/foCPYYpHXR pic.twitter.com/pOXNL5LxPX — CW33 (@CW33) May 20, 2017

$53,000 was raised to provide Gonzalez was housing. More good news came that the elementary school is planning to move him on their own dime. The $53,000 can go to a retirement fund!