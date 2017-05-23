All-American Rejects Coming To Cleveland House Of Blues

Date: Thursday, July 27th

Where: Cleveland House of Blues

Doors: 7 pm

Show: 8pm

The All-American Rejects are coming to Cleveland’s House of Blues this July! More info from the House of Blues here.

This is an all ages event This event is general admission, standing room only with reserved seats in the balcony. All general admission (GA) tickets are for standing room only.

Ticket Prices:

$25 Advance GA standing room only

$30 Day of show GA standing room only

$40 – Balcony reserved seating