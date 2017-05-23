A Murder Occurs In Pepper Pike For The First Time In 22 Years

Sadly a twenty-two year streak has ended for the city of Pepper Pike as 24-year-old Isaiah Lampkins of Solon was pronounced dead via a gun injury.

Police arrived on Fairmount Boulevard at 12:48am on early Monday morning to find Lampkins in critical condition. Three men are in custody and have been charged, including Matthew Stecher, Kevin Malone and Da’Jon Carouthers (Niles, Orange Village and Cleveland residents respectively). Strecher was charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Trafficking in Drugs, Maole and Carouthers were charged with Armed Robbery and Involuntary Manslaughter.

Lampkins (the deceased), Malone and Carouthers are suspected of selling and purchasing drugs. It appears that they went to Stecher for drugs with the intent to rob Stecher. A struggle occurred and gunshots went off, killing Lampkins.

Malone and Carouthers have bonds set at $500,000 while Stecher’s bond will be for $650,000. No more information will be released due to the nature of the investigation.

March 28th, 1995 was the date of the penultimate murder in Pepper Pike.