Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena was attack in a blast which has killed at least 22 people and has injured at least fifty. The attack took place in the foyer area of the arena.

Ariana Grande’s European leg has been suspended. Meanwhile, celebrities have been reaching out in support of the victims of the attack.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017

oh god…….my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight… — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017

What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay 😦 Jesus — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

The story is still developing and details will be coming shortly.