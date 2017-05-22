World War II Veteran Finally Receives Bronze Star

May 22, 2017 6:32 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: good news, service, veteran

After serving in World War II, James R. “Boots” Beatty didn’t talk about it for the next part of his life. Mainly because he was told that his work in secret!

But on Saturday, the 96-year old Veteran was awarded with the Bronze Star, a surprise for Beatty in Aiken, Georgia. He was part of the  American-Canadian commando unit.

Beatty didn’t pick up his Bronze Star because he did not want to remember the war. Beatty was given seven other awards for his service, some of which may have been lost during his moves following the war.

 

