World War II Veteran Finally Receives Bronze Star

After serving in World War II, James R. “Boots” Beatty didn’t talk about it for the next part of his life. Mainly because he was told that his work in secret!

But on Saturday, the 96-year old Veteran was awarded with the Bronze Star, a surprise for Beatty in Aiken, Georgia. He was part of the American-Canadian commando unit.

World War II veteran Pfc. James R. "Boots" Beatty receives Bronze Star 73 years later: https://t.co/4rSSCcAiST — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) May 21, 2017

Beatty didn’t pick up his Bronze Star because he did not want to remember the war. Beatty was given seven other awards for his service, some of which may have been lost during his moves following the war.