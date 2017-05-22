Notre Dame Students Walked Out During Mike Pence’s Commencement Speech

Several students at the University of Notre Dame didn’t receive their diplomas at yesterday’s commencement exercises after quietly leaving before a speech by Vice President Mike Pence.

Over a hundred-students signed up for a “Walk-Out-ND” Facebook event to quietly stand up and walk to the exit as the former Indiana governor receives an honorary degree. Organizers say the group is protesting Pence’s policies as VP and governor because they “contradict Catholic social teachings.”

As promised, dozens of new Notre Dame grads leave stadium when VP Pence begins his commencement address. Some in the audience boo. pic.twitter.com/M6LWQVynRT — Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) May 21, 2017

In his opening comments, Pence didn’t address the walkout, but said he was proud of all the student graduates. He also joked that his mother never expected to see him get a degree at Notre Dame. Though he holds the second-highest office in the land, he says he’ll never have a job more important than as a husband and father.

During his speech, Pence took a shot at the political correctness and “tone policing” taking place on campuses across the country, even while praising the school in their handling of students.

In introducing the VP, the university’s president said “political leaders are necessary for society, and we must strive with them to serve the common good.”