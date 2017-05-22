Edgewater LIVE Concert Series Artists Announced

May 22, 2017 6:23 AM By Paul Laux
Get your beach body and sunscreen ready, it’s time for Edgewater LIVE and all of the great concert series that comes with it.

The Cleveland Metroparks have revealed ALL of the artists playing, and it’s shaping up to be one awesome summer.

For 10 weeks, the beach will be rocking, and here’s with who!

2017 Edgewater LIVE Concert Schedule

June 8 | Faction // Rock/Pop 

June 15 | Breakfast Club // 80’s Pop

June 22 | The Caliber Band // Country

June 29 | Shout! // Motown

July 6 | Carlos Jones // Reggae

July 13 | Welshly Arms // Rock

July 20 | Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean // Ska

July 27 | Kinsman Dazz Band // Jazz

August 3 | Collage // Rock

August 10 | The Spazmatics // 80’s & 90’s

2017 Euclid Beach LIVE Concert Schedule

June 9 | Disco Inferno // 70’s

June 16 | Horns and Things // Jazz

June 23 | Sending Up Songs of Praise // Gospel 

June 30 | Angel P & The Creative Players // R&B

July 7 | Kinsman Dazz Band // R&B

July 14 | Jah Messengers // Reggae

July 21 | Prime Time Big Band // Big Band 

July 28 | The Williams Project // R&B

August 4 | Spirit Plus Band // R&B

August 11 | Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip // Rock/Cover

