Edgewater LIVE Concert Series Artists Announced

Get your beach body and sunscreen ready, it’s time for Edgewater LIVE and all of the great concert series that comes with it.
The Cleveland Metroparks have revealed ALL of the artists playing, and it’s shaping up to be one awesome summer.
For 10 weeks, the beach will be rocking, and here’s with who!
2017 Edgewater LIVE Concert Schedule
June 8 | Faction // Rock/Pop
June 15 | Breakfast Club // 80’s Pop
June 22 | The Caliber Band // Country
June 29 | Shout! // Motown
July 6 | Carlos Jones // Reggae
July 13 | Welshly Arms // Rock
July 20 | Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean // Ska
July 27 | Kinsman Dazz Band // Jazz
August 3 | Collage // Rock
August 10 | The Spazmatics // 80’s & 90’s
2017 Euclid Beach LIVE Concert Schedule
June 9 | Disco Inferno // 70’s
June 16 | Horns and Things // Jazz
June 23 | Sending Up Songs of Praise // Gospel
June 30 | Angel P & The Creative Players // R&B
July 7 | Kinsman Dazz Band // R&B
July 14 | Jah Messengers // Reggae
July 21 | Prime Time Big Band // Big Band
July 28 | The Williams Project // R&B
August 4 | Spirit Plus Band // R&B
August 11 | Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip // Rock/Cover