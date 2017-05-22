Celebrities React to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

By Hayden Wright

Last night’s Billboard Music Awards celebrated hitmakers past and present, from Cher to Miley Cyrus and every Katy Perry in between. On social media, the evening played out as a lovefest, with celebs tweeting support for one another. Diplo and Chrissy Teigen were all about Miley’s performance while Kim Kardashian admitted she was “jumping up and down on her bed” about Cher’s legendary appearance (her first at an awards show in 15 years).

The Chainsmokers had high praise for Drake while Lea Michele and others were starstruck meeting Celine Dion. Halsey and others clamored to meet BTS, the K-Pop band who pulled an upset in the social media category.

Here’s what the artists had to say about last night’s ceremony:

The Drake set >>>>>>>>> —

NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 22, 2017

.@katyperry NEHRIWBWBSHEJSJ OMG THANK YOU !!!!!!!!! 😱😱 —

Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 22, 2017

#BBMAs Thank you for letting me bring #Malibu to Vegas !!!! 🌊💙🌊💙 https://t.co/ZySCCe4IRr —

Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 22, 2017

Very excited to see all my friends in their new evolutions on #BBMAs2017 VERY soon. Shout out @NICKIMINAJ @halsey @MileyCyrus @cher ❤️💜💙💚💛 —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 21, 2017

Almost time for the #BBMAs 🎉 8pm EST on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/3yCguhiP4q —

Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 21, 2017

I'm done @Drake just finished it. That was the sickest performances ever in the fountain are you fucking kidding me. RIP —

THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 22, 2017

Camila and Julia micheals won my heart ❤️🏅 —

Wespacito 🌍 (@diplo) May 22, 2017

Wow @halsey fucking slay —

THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 22, 2017

Thank you to Billboard for their unbelievable hospitality to my entire team. To my fans: love you guys so much! 😘😘😘… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 22, 2017

ok i just met @BTS_twt and they are the coolest! 🙏🏼🌺🌸 WOW —

h (@halsey) May 21, 2017

with @halsey .. 누가 저 합성 좀 해주세요 - RM https://t.co/T3ABQ07NxO —

방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 22, 2017

Miley makes me wanna make country music .. her voice 🦄 —

Wespacito 🌍 (@diplo) May 22, 2017

Aw yes Miley!! 😻 —

christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017