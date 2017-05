Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can do no wrong.

The Canadian P.M. was out jogging along a river in Vancouver, when he spotted a group of High School kids gussied up for prom. Like the good P.M. he is, stopped and snapped a quick photo with the gang.

What a guy!

It’s like the “Where’s Waldo” of Prime Ministers.

#VCProm2017 A post shared by Cam Corrado (@crrdo) on May 20, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

We wish Justin Trudeau would photo bomb us! He’s such a dreamy guy.

