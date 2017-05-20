Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 20, 2017

1. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

2. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

3. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

4. Rockabye – Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

5. It Ain’t Me – KYGO f/Selena Gomez

6. Believer – Imagine Dragons

7. Cold – Maroon 5 f/Future

8. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

9. Sign of the Times – Harry Styles

10. Stay – Zedd f/Alessia Cara

11. Castle on the Hill – Ed Sheeran

12. Paris – The Chainsmokers

13. Issues – Julia Michaels

14. I’m The One – DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

15. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

16. I Don’t Want to Live Forever – Zayn and Taylor Swift

17. Good News – Ocean Park Standoff

18. Heavy – Linkin Park f/Kiiara

19. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

20. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

