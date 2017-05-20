Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 20, 2017

1. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
2. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
3. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur
4. Rockabye – Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
5. It Ain’t Me – KYGO f/Selena Gomez
6. Believer – Imagine Dragons
7. Cold – Maroon 5 f/Future
8. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
9. Sign of the Times – Harry Styles
10. Stay – Zedd f/Alessia Cara
11. Castle on the Hill – Ed Sheeran
12. Paris – The Chainsmokers
13. Issues – Julia Michaels
14. I’m The One – DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
15. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
16. I Don’t Want to Live Forever – Zayn and Taylor Swift
17. Good News – Ocean Park Standoff
18. Heavy – Linkin Park f/Kiiara
19. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
20. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
