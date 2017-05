Earlier this week in North Carolina, a lottery winner went to someone who really deserved it.

Vietnam Veteran David Brantley, had never owned a new car, which he said as he was going to get his new pickup after winning $750k on a scratch-off ticket.

He plans to get a new house, and give some to his family.

With $750,000, Vietnam veteran takes aim at new truck, new house: David Brantley came to lottery… https://t.co/4ex8KQniD3 #lottery — Lottery Info (@mylottery) May 15, 2017

There’s your good news of the day! We hope you enjoy your weekend.