The Indians Are Trolling The “RompHim” With A Tribe-Themed Romper

By now, you should have heard about the dude’s version of a romper, called the RompHim.
In case you haven’t, here’s what it looks like:
This bro-romper started as a crowdfunding idea with a goal of $10,000. Now, it’s becoming the fashion phenomena of the summer, nearing $300,000 funded on Kickstarter.
Naturally, the RompHim has been hit with polarizing reviews. But, that didn’t stop our Cleveland Indians from getting in on the fun.
With warm weather finally here to stay, they sent out this tweet:
The Tribe’s playful attitude was, also, hit with polarizing opinions:
We think it looks great!
Would you wear a RompHim?