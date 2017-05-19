The Indians Are Trolling The “RompHim” With A Tribe-Themed Romper

By now, you should have heard about the dude’s version of a romper, called the RompHim.

In case you haven’t, here’s what it looks like:

The bro romper revolution will not be televised: https://t.co/eEGIqudUhr pic.twitter.com/Kap4PU4i6c — Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) May 16, 2017

This bro-romper started as a crowdfunding idea with a goal of $10,000. Now, it’s becoming the fashion phenomena of the summer, nearing $300,000 funded on Kickstarter.

Naturally, the RompHim has been hit with polarizing reviews. But, that didn’t stop our Cleveland Indians from getting in on the fun.

With warm weather finally here to stay, they sent out this tweet:

Summer starts next week at Progressive Field. https://t.co/DJaGegeCb9 We will be ready. pic.twitter.com/WVli6T1C9e — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 19, 2017

The Tribe’s playful attitude was, also, hit with polarizing opinions:

@Indians Them feels when you see your favorite baseball team tweet about rompers. pic.twitter.com/CdXz5aefTl — John (@JohnHillbery) May 19, 2017

We think it looks great!

Would you wear a RompHim?