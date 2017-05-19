Rihanna Wows at Cannes Film Festival

By Abby Hassler

Rihanna knows how to wow a crowd. As stars hit the red carpet for day three of the Cannes Film Festival, all eyes were on the “Work” singer as she appeared for the Okja premiere.

Wearing a dramatic Dior Haute Couture’s off-white silk taffeta coat and bustier dress, she looked like an elegant, fashionable bride ready to walk down the aisle.

The superstar completed her look with pieces from her newly debuted jewelry collection with Chopard. RiRi even kept her shades on while poising for the cameras.

Check out Rihanna’s stunning look below.

#cannes2017 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 19, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

#cannes2017 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 19, 2017 at 11:29am PDT