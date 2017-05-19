Local Cleveland Teacher In Trouble For Snapchat

May 19, 2017 7:07 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: bedford, High School

Often, students will really step up their game when they are going to prom. This year, it caused a local teacher to reach her breaking point, and post a rant on Snapchat.

A local high school teacher in Bedford posted this image on her social media.

“These damn kids and parents … not enough money for school supplies or passing grades but out here renting horses.”

She made this statement after she saw a student coming to prom on a horse-drawn carriage.

“Clearly we’re disappointed in the statement and it’s upsetting to a lot of people and, conversely, many people have called me on her behalf,” superintendent of Bedford schools Andrea Celico said.

Read more here.

