Liam Payne Cut Newborn Son Bear’s Umbilical Cord

By E.J. Judge

Liam Payne’s post-One Direction time has been uniquely different from the rest of his former bandmates. While others focus almost solely on their own projects, Payne welcomed a new life into the world on March 22, 2017: his son Bear.

“It’s been the most amazing year of my life,” Payne told 92.3 AMP Radio’s Shoboy and Nina. “Until you have a kid, you never really know what it feels like to have that moment.”

Payne was in the delivery room with Cheryl — wildly popular English entertainer and his partner — for the birth of their son and able to cut the umbilical cord himself. “I did [cut the cord],” Payne tells Shoboy of his first parental duty. “I was all cool with it. We had the best team there. It was the most beautiful thing ever.”

Payne’s other duty is one he’ll have to keep up for a lifetime: cracking dad jokes. “I was already making the dad joke of, ‘I don’t want no scrubs!'” says Payne. “I was already pulling up the dad jokes before we’re about to give birth.”