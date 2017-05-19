‘Last Man Standing’ Is Being Shopped To New Networks

Fans of Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ can hold onto some hope that the sitcom isn’t done – for good.

According to TVGuide.com, The series was canned after its sixth season despite boasting very respectable ratings, and fans of the show widely cried foul, alleging that the network was motivated to cancel the show by its conservative political tones and Allen’s openly right-wing views.

Now, it’s being shopped to new networks.

20th Century Fox Television produces the show, and the studio presidents Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman said, “We really were expecting a pickup. The fact that we didn’t get a pickup was a surprise and a disappointment. I think no one was more disappointed than Tim Allen, such a huge star with such a huge following.”

Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017

I have seen a lot of outrage on social media over this show being cancelled. Do you think it should have been – or – is there another show you wish had never been cancelled?