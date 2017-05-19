Harry Styles Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

By Robyn Collins

Harry Styles has spent the week with James Corden testing out his Late Late Night show skills. He’s done the opening monologue, taken part in comedic sketches and performed new songs. Last night, he rounded out his residency with an appearance on the popular segment Carpool Karaoke.

The singer and the Late Late Show host dueted on “Sign of the Times,” “Sweet Creature,” Outkast’s “Hey Ya” and tugged at the heartstrings on Lionel Richie and Diana Ross’s “Endless Love.”



At the end, the shared a tender moment, in which neither could look away.

The pair also reenact a couple of emotional movie scenes, with Styles asking, “Why do I always have to be Julia Roberts in everyone’s rom com?”

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album last Friday (May 12).

He is set to tour the UK later this year in support of the album.

10/29 – LONDON @ Eventim Apollo

10/30 – LONDON @ Eventim Apollo

11/1 – MANCHESTER @ O2 Apollo

11/2 – GLASGOW @ SEC Armadillo