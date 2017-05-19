Great Lakes Brewing Company Cans Out This Week

Just in time for summer, Great Lakes Brewing Company will be releasing cans of their very best beers! Something everyone has been waiting for.

The cans come out TODAY (Friday, 5/19) at the brewery. ‘Turntable’ and ‘Lightkeeper’ will be released in 12-packs, and ready for your enjoyment, with others coming later.

Okay, now baseball season can officially start. Coming soon to a Progressive Field bleacher seat, beer guy, or outfield porch near you. pic.twitter.com/WYfx7QXejL — GreatLakesBrewingCo. (@GLBC_Cleveland) May 18, 2017

To make this even better, they will be having a release party before the Indians vs. Reds game on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-6 pm, and then you can take their Fatty Wagon right to the park. What’s better than that?

Meet us on our patio May 24 & 25 before the Indians v. Reds games for a special GLBC canned beer celebration! Info: https://t.co/bJWMTqMw4A pic.twitter.com/EUSMmzSekA — GreatLakesBrewingCo. (@GLBC_Cleveland) May 17, 2017

