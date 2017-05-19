Great Lakes Brewing Company Cans Out This Week

May 19, 2017 6:16 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: great lakes brewery, great lakes brewing company

Just in time for summer, Great Lakes Brewing Company will be releasing cans of their very best beers!  Something everyone has been waiting for.

The cans come out TODAY (Friday, 5/19) at the brewery. ‘Turntable’ and ‘Lightkeeper’ will be released in 12-packs, and ready for your enjoyment, with others coming later.

To make this even better, they will be having a release party before the Indians vs. Reds game on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-6 pm, and then you can take their Fatty Wagon right to the park.  What’s better than that?

Read more here.

