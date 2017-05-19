Summer Festivals And Things To Do In Cleveland

Starting in the month of May, through the end of the summer, Cleveland is one of the best cities to host dozens of street parties and festivals.

Whether it be an ethnic celebration, a music-powered party, or a food truck bonanza, there’s plenty to choose from.

Ready to party this summer in Cleveland? Here are some of the highlights of the best places to go.

Eighth Annual Cleveland Asian Festival

May 20-21, Cleveland’s Asia Town

There is an egg roll-eating contest and Asian-pop dance competitions. Need we say more? It’s definitely a great weekend to check out AsiaTown!

Blossom Time Festival

May 35-28, Downtown Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls is usually a pretty good spot to hang – and Memorial Day is no exception! From their site: Don’t miss one of the best festivals around the area. Every year the Chagrin Valley Jaycees put on a spectacular festival throughout Memorial Day weekend. Each day is filled with activities and the ongoing carnival at Riverside Park.

2017 Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival

May 25-29, Waterworks Park in Port Clinton

From their site: The 37th Annual Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival has an array of free live concerts, Kids Fishing Derby, Grande Parade, educational programs and activities, Walleye 5K Run & Walk, carnival rides, and more than 130 vendors from around the nation, help make this event one of Ohio’s premier outdoor weekend celebrations.

19th Annual Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off

May 26-29, Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

I mean, it’s ribs. Need we say more? There’s free parking, free admission for kids, and $5 to get in all weekend. Plus there’s always awesome music! From the site: Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off, recently named one of 15 Can’t Miss Food Events in Cleveland. Year to year, some things never change about the Cook-Off. From face-painting to a rock climbing wall, Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off makes a special effort to create family friendly environment with a picnic style atmosphere.

47th Annual Tremont Greek Festival

May 26-29, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (Tremont)

From their website: You don’t have to be Greek to enjoy our festival, but you need an appetite for delicious Greek food and pastries, Greek beer and wine, Greek dancing and authentic, old-world shopping. Our annual festival is in it’s 47th year. Stop in for lunch or dinner, coffee or a sweet treat. Food lines open every day at noon with fresh, homemade meals and desserts. We can’t wait to see you this holiday weekend!

United States Polka Association Annual Polka Festival & Convention

May 26-28, Holiday Inn Cleveland South

If you are into three full days of Polish-style polka music — this event is for you. Get more info on the celebration and a list of all the live bands on their site here.

Hessler Street Fair

June 3-4, Hessler Road, University Circle

Get your hippie on! The Hessler Street fair is an iconic block party full of music, arts, crafts, poetry, juggling, theater and spirit! More info here.

Parade the Circle

June 10, University Circle

Put on the Cleveland Museum of Art, this parade transforms University Circle into of the most fun places to be this summer!

Tater Tots & Beer Festival

June 10, Voinovich Bicentennial Park

Umm, did someone say tots? Yes – please! From their site: The most Delicious Tater Tots & Beer Festival is coming to Cleveland, OH! Come and sample dozens of domestic, imported and crafted beers and sample delicious tater tot creations for your guilty dining pleasure. Combined with all of the beer you can legally drink, delicious tater tots, a side of live music and fun times… this event will be a day you will never forget. You just may have dreams about it for a long time afterwards.

LaureLive

June 10-11, Laurel School’s Butler Campus

It’s a family friendly music festival – and you know Q104 will be there! The Grammy Award-winning, virtuoso guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Gary Clark Jr. will close all activities on Saturday night. The weekend’s final act on the Sunday night will be The Head and The Heart. Southern California’s Young The Giant will lead a very powerful Sunday lineup and will be joined by Michael Franti and Spearhead. Grammy nominee NEEDTOBREATHE will be a highlight performance on Saturday night.

[h/t The Plain Dealer]