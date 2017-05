In a move to expand Edgewater Live even more, the Beach House located there is going to expand even more, opening an open-air walkway that will perfect for summer evenings.

The Metroparks was looking to expand the event, which held 100,000 fans last year over the summer, and worked on expanding the beach house.

The event will also add even more live music from local music programs such at Cuyahoga Community College Creative Arts starting at 4:30 pm.

Cleveland Metroparks release schedules for Edgewater LIVE, Euclid Beach LIVE https://t.co/qU5tqYy0zo via @fox8news — Max Ugga (@Maxugga) May 18, 2017

