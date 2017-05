“If you can’t win the game, at least win a fight.” Seems to be the motto of the Celtics, the only problem is that saying used for hockey, not basketball.

Whether on accident, or out of frustration, Isaiah Thomas seemed to grab at Love’s ankle, bringing back memories of the infamous separated shoulder. Twitter caught the moment, and they didn’t take it too lightly.

Celtics so dirty https://t.co/VAyp39ol4T — Bearded Browns Fan (@Browns_Beard32) May 18, 2017

Oh my god somebody get this man! This 4'2 PG needs to be kicked out the league! Disgusting! @CodyTexans @Shuebacca_ @MattyEagIes https://t.co/hWKeVno69P — Mario (@ArrequinMario) May 18, 2017