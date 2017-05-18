Starbucks Is Making Their Iced Coffee Better – With Coffee Ice Cubes

May 18, 2017 11:10 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: iced coffee, Starbucks

Just when you thought iced coffee couldn’t get any better, Starbucks introduces a game-changer: coffee ice cubes.

That’s ice cubes made from coffee, so your iced brew won’t get watered down and you’ll get more buzz from your beverage.

Adding the upgrade to your espresso or brewed coffee drink will cost you 80-cents, but you can’t get it everywhere.

The coffee chain is testing out the coffee ice at 100 locations in Baltimore and St. Louis for a limited time.  So let’s hope it sells well and we can all get coffee ice at our local Starbucks soon.

And if it doesn’t work out, we can just fill an ice tray with coffee for the DIY version at home, because no one likes watered-down iced coffee!

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
Pledge For Pets
LaureLive

Listen Live