Starbucks Is Making Their Iced Coffee Better – With Coffee Ice Cubes

Just when you thought iced coffee couldn’t get any better, Starbucks introduces a game-changer: coffee ice cubes.

That’s ice cubes made from coffee, so your iced brew won’t get watered down and you’ll get more buzz from your beverage.

Adding the upgrade to your espresso or brewed coffee drink will cost you 80-cents, but you can’t get it everywhere.

The coffee chain is testing out the coffee ice at 100 locations in Baltimore and St. Louis for a limited time. So let’s hope it sells well and we can all get coffee ice at our local Starbucks soon.

And if it doesn’t work out, we can just fill an ice tray with coffee for the DIY version at home, because no one likes watered-down iced coffee!