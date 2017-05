Say “bye, bye” to Bobby Moynihan.

The beloved cast memeber will take his final bow on SNL this week.

Bobby Moynihan is leaving #SNL after this weekend's episode. https://t.co/qrr6LAcfsi — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 18, 2017

CBS picked up a new show starring Moynihan last week and the network unveiled it as part of its fall schedule on Wednesday.

The series, called “Me, Myself & I,” follows one man’s life in three different periods of his life.

Watch Alex Riley's past inform his future when #MeMyselfAndI comes to CBS this fall. pic.twitter.com/VacghgdesT — ME, MYSELF & I (@MeMyselfAndICBS) May 17, 2017

We wish Bobby the best of luck and will miss Drunk Uncle!

