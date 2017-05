It’s the second annual Dazzle Awards at Playhouse Square giving love to our incredible high school performers. Jeff will be presenting the first award of the night for “Best Orchestra” as he did last year.

Last year’s best Actor and Actress winners were sent to New York to compete nationally!

Oh, the excitement of Dazzle Award week! Enjoy this interview w/ last year's winners J.R. Heckman & Kate Klika https://t.co/FZFIXoUch5 — Playhouse Square (@playhousesquare) May 16, 2017

If you want to get tickets to this AWESOME show, check them out here.

Check out their Facebook Event!