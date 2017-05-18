All The Parties You Need To Check Out This Summer

May 18, 2017 6:17 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Don’t worry about the blazing sun, and the extreme heat – none of that matters when there are block parties to go to!

Cleveland is known for block parties, and amazing patio opportunities. So here is a list of all the amazing things going on around town.

If you want to see the full list, you can here!

8th Annual Cleveland Asian Festival

May 20-21

Cleveland’s AsiaTown

 

2017 Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival

May 25-29

Waterworks Park in Port Clinton

 

19th Annual Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off

May 26-29

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland Road, Berea

 

47th Annual Tremont Greek Festival

May 26-May 29
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2187 West 14th St., Tremont

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
Pledge For Pets
LaureLive

Listen Live