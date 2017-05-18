All The Parties You Need To Check Out This Summer

Don’t worry about the blazing sun, and the extreme heat – none of that matters when there are block parties to go to!
Cleveland is known for block parties, and amazing patio opportunities. So here is a list of all the amazing things going on around town.
If you want to see the full list, you can here!
8th Annual Cleveland Asian Festival
May 20-21
Cleveland’s AsiaTown
2017 Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival
May 25-29
Waterworks Park in Port Clinton
19th Annual Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off
May 26-29
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland Road, Berea
47th Annual Tremont Greek Festival
May 26-May 29
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2187 West 14th St., Tremont