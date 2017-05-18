A ‘Golden Girls’ Edition Of Clue Is Being Released

According to nerdist.com, you will soon be able to play as Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia and try to solve the unspeakable crime of “WHO ate the last piece cheesecake, WHAT they left at the scene of the crime, and WHICH room they did it in.”

A Golden Girls-themed version of Clue is being released, and I'm taking the bait https://t.co/iGeQpOL2hH pic.twitter.com/x7QuZtiKiS — Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 17, 2017

The ’80s NBC classic won’t be the first sitcom to get an edition of Clue all their own however, as it joins shows like The Office and The Big Bang Theory.

The rooms where the crime took place are: the ladies’ four bedrooms, the kitchen, the garage, and, of course, the lanai.

The evidence pieces are hairspray, a robe, lipstick, a shoe, a wicker chair, and Sophia’s wicker purse.

The board game will run you $39.95 and is COMING SOON.