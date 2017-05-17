Woman Donates Wedding Reception To Charity

May 17, 2017 5:56 AM By Paul Laux

It is said that when you fall on hard times, how you react to it determines your character.  So when bride-to-be donated her cancelled wedding to charity, she really showed her colors.

Jenna Yorkovich was like most brides, with a wedding reception planned that was non-refundable.  Unfortunately just seven weeks before the big day, it was called off.

Instead of wasting it, she decided to donate it to the Ronald McDonald House, an organization that helps families with sick children.

The charity decided to take the would-be reception, and turn it into a massive event celebrating over 175 volunteers.

Read more here.

