Woman Donates Wedding Reception To Charity

It is said that when you fall on hard times, how you react to it determines your character. So when bride-to-be donated her cancelled wedding to charity, she really showed her colors.

Jenna Yorkovich was like most brides, with a wedding reception planned that was non-refundable. Unfortunately just seven weeks before the big day, it was called off.

Instead of wasting it, she decided to donate it to the Ronald McDonald House, an organization that helps families with sick children.

There may not have been a bride at this wedding, but there certainly was a lot of love.

The charity decided to take the would-be reception, and turn it into a massive event celebrating over 175 volunteers.

