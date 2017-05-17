We Finally Know Who Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Is About

May 17, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: katy perry, Miley Cyrus

No, it’s not Taylor Swift.

Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A girl” is about Miley Cyrus.

Miley confirmed the news in a New York radio interview saying…

When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, ‘Who did you write that about?’ She said me! And I was on a four wheeler, actually – my dad had this four wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four wheeler – and I heard it and I screamed, and started freaking out.

More here.

