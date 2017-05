Some things should just never exist, there is no point. Truthfully, we’d be better off without some inventions. Case and point? The Bro Romper.

The bro romper revolution will not be televised: https://t.co/eEGIqudUhr pic.twitter.com/Kap4PU4i6c — Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) May 16, 2017

Seriously, no one asked for these, so why are they a thing?

Cold weather in #chitown be damned, it's #romphimseason. Great view of the #cubs taking on the #yankees from the #wrigleyrooftops. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

The entire fad started from a kickstarter online, which you can find here. So before you know it, you and ALL of your bros will be dressing in these little outfits…maybe.