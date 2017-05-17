Nick Carter Confirms Father’s Passing

By Abby Hassler

Nick and Aaron Carter’s father, Bob, died Tuesday night (May 16) in Florida. The brothers confirmed the news on social media.

“I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night…While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time,” the Backstreet Boys singer wrote in two separate tweets.

In an Instagram post, Aaron wrote, “My heart is broken, We are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon. You were never human to me, you were always my real life superhero 😪 #BobCarter #RIP #MyDaddy”

