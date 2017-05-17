Miley Cyrus Calls ‘Wrecking Ball’ Video Her ‘Worst Nightmare’

By Hayden Wright

Miley Cyrus released “Wrecking Ball” in 2013, at the height of her provocative twerking-at-the-VMAs phase. During a recent interview, Miley said the video deserved to die (though it never will).

“That’s something you can’t take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” Cyrus said.

“I’m never living [“Wrecking Ball”] down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball,” she added. “I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around. That’s my worst nightmare, is that being played at my funeral.”

It’s been a long four years since that moment in her career and Miley’s done other great things—but she sort of has a point.