If you’re someone who thinks the marshmallows are the best part of Lucky Charms cereal you’re in luck.

In case you missed it, General Mills just announced they are giving away 10,000 marshmallow-only boxes.

Unfortunately, you can’t just go to the store and grab the special boxes. Starting this month, select retailers will be selling specially marked boxes of Lucky Charms that contain a 14-digit code inside, and that code could win you the special marshmallow box. More info here.