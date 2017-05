It’s been rumored for a while, the return of “Roseanne,” but now it is REALLY happening, and it looks like the entire cast is on board!

roseanne show cast is up for a reunion show — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 16, 2017

Even John Goodman is returning to the show, though they have not discussed how his character will play into the show as he passed away at the end of the original series.

Regardless, ABC announced there will be 8 episodes released sometime next year, so there is something to look forward to!