Chanel Is Being Criticized For Selling A $1,325 Boomerang Online

Chanel is under fire for including a $1,325 boomerang in its collection of new summer accessories.

Members and supporters of Australia’s Indigenous community are accusing the luxury brand of cultural appropriation.

Chanel launches luxury boomerang and Australians aren't having it https://t.co/hAwrDMHt5G pic.twitter.com/adOE9qTNVV — Culture Trip (@CultureTrip) May 16, 2017

“It’s simply a misappropriation of aboriginal culture,” the chief executive of the Indigenous Arts Code says. Indigenous artists have long been undercut by businesses selling cheap knockoff boomerangs.

“Having a luxury brand swoop in, appropriate, sell our technologies, and profit from our cultures for an absurd amount of money is ridiculous and hurtful,” says one activist.

Chanel responded with a statement: “Chanel is extremely committed to respecting all cultures, and regrets that some may have felt offended.”

The company is also selling beach paddles and tennis rackets for thousands each.