Chanel Is Being Criticized For Selling A $1,325 Boomerang Online

Chanel is under fire for including a $1,325 boomerang in its collection of new summer accessories.
Members and supporters of Australia’s Indigenous community are accusing the luxury brand of cultural appropriation.
“It’s simply a misappropriation of aboriginal culture,” the chief executive of the Indigenous Arts Code says. Indigenous artists have long been undercut by businesses selling cheap knockoff boomerangs.
“Having a luxury brand swoop in, appropriate, sell our technologies, and profit from our cultures for an absurd amount of money is ridiculous and hurtful,” says one activist.
Chanel responded with a statement: “Chanel is extremely committed to respecting all cultures, and regrets that some may have felt offended.”
The company is also selling beach paddles and tennis rackets for thousands each.