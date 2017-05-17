Chanel Is Being Criticized For Selling A $1,325 Boomerang Online

May 17, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: boomerang, Chanel

Chanel is under fire for including a $1,325 boomerang in its collection of new summer accessories.

Members and supporters of Australia’s Indigenous community are accusing the luxury brand of cultural appropriation.

It’s simply a misappropriation of aboriginal culture,” the chief executive of the Indigenous Arts Code says.  Indigenous artists have long been undercut by businesses selling cheap knockoff boomerangs.

Having a luxury brand swoop in, appropriate, sell our technologies, and profit from our cultures for an absurd amount of money is ridiculous and hurtful,” says one activist.

Chanel responded with a statement: “Chanel is extremely committed to respecting all cultures, and regrets that some may have felt offended.

The company is also selling beach paddles and tennis rackets for thousands each.

