Katy Perry Is Selling Scented Sandals

May 16, 2017 10:45 AM By Aly Tanner
Katy Perry already has a unique sense of style, so we weren’t shocked to discover that she’s launched a line of shoes.

But, not just any shoes.

The line, called Katy Perry Collections, has sneakers, heels, and sandals.  The sandals, however, are kinda’ like the jelly sandals from the 90’s, and are scented.

Speaking of jelly, her sandals are called Geli (an obvious play on the 90’s shoes).  There’s a lemon, peach, and watermelon version of the shoe and DEFINITELY belong in your beach bag.

Click the link in the last paragraph and get yourself some Gelis for a mere $49.

