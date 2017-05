Mother’s day should be an enjoyable and fantastic day for every new mother, but unfortunately that’s not always the case. Especially for the new mothers who have to spend their time in the NICU.

J.R. Smith and his wife know that all too well, when their child was born 5 months early, and at just 1 pound.

So to help comfort the other families, J.R. bought flowers for every family currently in the NICU, and the response was fantastic.

Happy Mothers Day to ALL! Beautiful flower arrangements that my husband had prepared for all of the mothers in NICU! 🌷🌼💐 #beautiful #grateful I love my man 😀 #dakotastrong💪❤️ A post shared by Kota Bear (@_mykotabear) on May 14, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

