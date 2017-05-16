Here’s The Backstory Behind The Crazy Avril Lavigne Death Hoax Conspiracy Theory

A bogus conspiracy theory about Avril Lavigne is making its way across the Internet yet again.

The claim, which originated on a Brazilian site back in 2011, claimed that Avril committed suicide in 2003 after her grandfather’s death and was replaced by Melissa Vandella, a lookalike who was supposedly hired to pose as Lavigne for paparazzi.

me: "this conspiracy theory on Avril Lavigne is so fake wow"

also me, still reading updates: pic.twitter.com/l0xAiol5YV — colon mom🍸 (@loveyoudouble) May 15, 2017

The conspiracy theory quickly spread, but the funny thing is, the original Brazilian story explains at the beginning that the whole tale was just an example to show “how conspiracy theories can look true.”

But that didn’t stop it from spreading again, after a writer at Buzzfeed shared the story as a joke after a visit to Buzzfeed Brazil. And now someone on Twitter shared the conspiracy theory again recently, and it has been liked over 160,000 times with over 10,000 retweets.

Me studying for finals vs me examining the Avril Lavigne conspiracy theory: pic.twitter.com/LHA98Smmdy — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) May 16, 2017

Avril Lavigne is “mildly amused” by the reemergence of this bizarre conspiracy theory that claims she died 14 years ago, at the height of her career, and was replaced by a look-alike. However, she hasn’t addressed the hoax on Twitter.

If only we investigated Trump's ties to Russia as vigorously as we did the "Avril Lavigne died in 2003 and was replaced" cover-up. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 16, 2017

The absurd hoax is confusing fans on social media.

One user, fooled by the theory, wrote, “I want to sleep but is Avril Lavigne really Avril Lavigne.” Another tweeted, “Just got up to date on the Avril Lavigne conspiracy theory…it almost had me believing it.”

Bottom line: Avril Lavigne is not dead, nor was her death covered up nearly a decade and a half ago.