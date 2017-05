Summer is so close… can you feel it? Hop in the car for a quick road trip & enjoy drinks and delicious food along some of our beautiful beaches.

Port Clinton: Dock’s Beach House Bar and Grille

Sandusky: Dockside Cafe

Kelleys Island: Dockers Waterfront Restaurant and Bar

Put-In-Bay:┬áMr. Ed’s Bar and Grill

Get the full list here.