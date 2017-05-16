Cleveland Cavaliers Road Game Watch Party Details

Get your tickets now to the Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals watch parties!

The defending NBA champions will take on the Boston Celtics on the road for the first two games of the series, because the Celtics are the one-seed, while the Cavs are the two-seed.

Both Game 1 and Game 2 begin at 8:30 pm, and doors at the Q for the road game watch party open at 7:30 pm.

Game 1 – Wednesday, May 17th Game 2 – Friday, May 19th

Road game watch party tickets are only $5 and you can purchase them HERE.

The Cavs will attempt to win their third consecutive Eastern Conference title and trip to the NBA Finals while it would be the seventh in as many years for LeBron James should Cleveland prevail.

Here’s the complete series schedule:

Game 1: Wed. May 17 Cavs at Boston

Game 2: Fri. May 19 Cavs at Boston

Game 3: Sun. May 21 Celtics at Cavs

Game 4: Tue. May 23 Celtics at Cavs

*Game 5: Thu. May 25 Cavs at Boston

*Game 6: Sat. May 27 Celtics at Cavs

*Game 7: Mon. May 29 Cavs at Boston

* – If necessary

All games will tip off at 8:30 and be broadcast on TNT.

The Cavs won 3 of the 4 meetings over the Celtics this season.