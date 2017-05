Why him? Why Will Ferrell? The sentiments that Ferrell gave USC students at their commencement when spoke at his Alma Mater over the weekend.

Ferrell was given an honorary doctorate, and also had some kind and motivating words for the new graduates, but he couldn’t just stick with that.

At the end of the speech, Ferrell broke into a rendition of “I will always love you” by Whitney Houston, and send the students on their way.

Read more here.