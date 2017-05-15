WATCH: Melissa McCarthy Returns To SNL As Sean Spicer

May 15, 2017 10:33 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump, Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live, sean spicer, SNL

Did you know?! SNL hit a 7-year ratings high over the weekend when Melissa McCarthy returned to host and portray White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

(The next most-watched episode was in 2011 when Justin Timberlake hosted and Lady Gaga performed.  This is also the most-watched season of SNL since 1993.)

In this sketch from over the weekend, Sean Spicer (Melissa McCarthy) confronts President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) about the rumors that he’s being replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant).

WATCH:

