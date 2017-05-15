Top Signs Your Mother Didn’t Like Her Mother’s Day Gift

Here’s how you know Mom didn’t like her gift:
-She opened it and said, “Oh this is interesting”
-She asked if the receipt was in the box
-It sent her to the emergency room
-You got her a plant, your sister got her a car
-It was the gift she got you for your birthday
-She’s not a big fan of Hooters
-She didn’t know she needed electrolysis
-It was on the curb before you left the house
-She used it to start a fire in the fireplace
-You left the CVS tag on it
-Her face turned red after you explained what Spanx were
-She didn’t know what OTB stood for until you told her
We hope this clears things up for you.