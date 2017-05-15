Top Signs Your Mother Didn’t Like Her Mother’s Day Gift

Here’s how you know Mom didn’t like her gift:

-She opened it and said, “Oh this is interesting”

-She asked if the receipt was in the box

-It sent her to the emergency room

-You got her a plant, your sister got her a car

-It was the gift she got you for your birthday

-She’s not a big fan of Hooters

-She didn’t know she needed electrolysis

-It was on the curb before you left the house

-She used it to start a fire in the fireplace

-You left the CVS tag on it

-Her face turned red after you explained what Spanx were

-She didn’t know what OTB stood for until you told her

We hope this clears things up for you.