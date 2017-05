Sheena Davenport, who had never been in trouble before, fell on hard times.  Because of this, she resorted to stealing food from a local buffet, but was caught in the act.

Officer Culbreath, after hearing her story and understanding that she was only trying to feed her baby, decided to buy groceries for her family out of her own pocket. $130 worth in all.

Dothan police officer Katrina Culbreath buys groceries for a teen mom who stole food to feed her family. https://t.co/iXz2WuJzrr pic.twitter.com/KA9t87NbBT — Dothan Eagle (@dothaneagle) May 13, 2017

Since then, Culbreath and Davenport have keep in contact almost daily, and Davenport says she is forever grateful.